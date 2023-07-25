The Mount Ord fire lookout in the Mazatzal Mountains reported smoke on Diamond Mountain southwest of the community of Sunflower about 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. The community is located on State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) about 30 miles northeast of Fountain Hills.
The fire was burning on the top one-third of Diamond Mountain and firefighters arriving at the scene were unable to take immediate action due to monsoon downdrafts in the area. The weather also kept air support from attacking the blaze. The fire was monitored through the evening with fire behavior active until about 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 23. Fire officials considered the at-risk infrastructure to be the community of Sunflower, SR 87 and high voltage power transmission lines.
Officials prepared an evacuation of the Sunflower community with the evacuation shelter established in the old casino bingo hall at the Fort McDowell Yavapai Community. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office assisted with that evacuation process. The evacuation center site was closed Monday morning after housing about a dozen people.
The Rio Verde Fire District told Verde residents on Sunday, July 23, the fire posed no danger to the communities, but warned of potential smoke that might aggravate respiratory problems.
According to the Southwest Fire Incident Information Center website (inciweb) update on Monday, July 24, the fire had burned approximately 839 acres and had zero containment. The cause of the fire is listed as under investigation, but there were reports of lightning activity in conjunction with the storms in the area, thought to be the cause.