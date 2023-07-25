The Mount Ord fire lookout in the Mazatzal Mountains reported smoke on Diamond Mountain southwest of the community of Sunflower about 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. The community is located on State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) about 30 miles northeast of Fountain Hills.

The fire was burning on the top one-third of Diamond Mountain and firefighters arriving at the scene were unable to take immediate action due to monsoon downdrafts in the area. The weather also kept air support from attacking the blaze. The fire was monitored through the evening with fire behavior active until about 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 23. Fire officials considered the at-risk infrastructure to be the community of Sunflower, SR 87 and high voltage power transmission lines.