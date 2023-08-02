Wildfire

Arizona residents are asked to be mindful of potential, less-known ways they may cause wildfires. (Independent Newsmedia/File photo by Bob Burns)

The Southwest Prevention and Information Committee (SWPIC), comprised of federal, state and local fire prevention professionals in Arizona and New Mexico, associated with the National Fire Prevention Education Team (NFPET) urges south westerners to practice wildfire prevention while working and playing outdoors.

The Southwest has been experiencing record-high temperatures, with little precipitation. These conditions create a high probability of wildfire starts, of which most in Arizona and New Mexico are human caused. Many people are familiar with wildfires starting from unattended campfires or escaped debris burns, but few are familiar with wildfires that start from equipment and vehicles.