The Southwest Prevention and Information Committee (SWPIC), comprised of federal, state and local fire prevention professionals in Arizona and New Mexico, associated with the National Fire Prevention Education Team (NFPET) urges south westerners to practice wildfire prevention while working and playing outdoors.
The Southwest has been experiencing record-high temperatures, with little precipitation. These conditions create a high probability of wildfire starts, of which most in Arizona and New Mexico are human caused. Many people are familiar with wildfires starting from unattended campfires or escaped debris burns, but few are familiar with wildfires that start from equipment and vehicles.
Chains dragging and throwing sparks while towing RVs and boats and inadequate spark arresters on four-wheelers and other off-road vehicles can all cause wildfires. Overheated equipment, mowers hitting rocks, blown tires, brakes not properly maintained and parking on tall, dry grass can start wildfires.
“The public plays an essential role in preventing wildfires,” according to a press release from NFPET. “Nationally, the majority of all wildfires are human-caused and most of them are preventable. Whether working hard or playing hard, residents need to be cautious and do their part to help prevent wildfires.”
For all public inquiries regarding NFPET, call 602-428-5397 or follow on Facebook at bit.ly/nfpetfacebook.