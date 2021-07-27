Fearless Kitty Rescue is having a Wet Your Whiskers Wine Patio Pawty and Silent Auction Oct. 22. Organizers say it’s never too early to plan ahead for this annual event.
Wet Your Whiskers is their main fundraising event of the year and, after having to go digital in 2020, the plan is to have an in-person event this year. Tickets are available now, with the event running from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. on the Fearless Kitty Rescue patio, located at 16832 E. Avenue of the Fountains. Tickets are $75 each and $140 for a pair. They can be purchased online at fearlesskittyrescue.org/wet-your-whiskers, or by check made out to Fearless Kitty Rescue and mailed to P.O. Box 19601, Fountain Hills, AZ 85269. When mailing, it’s important to include an email address, since receipts will be emailed.
“Our silent auction is always a big hit and this year will be no different,” said Kim Kamins, Fearless Kitty Rescue president and CEO. “What will be different this year is that the event will be held outside on the patio next to Kittyville. As in the past, people will enjoy their wine and hors d’oeuvres and, at the same time, have a chance to bid on cat-themed items, jewelry, art, Fearless Kitty Rescue logo items and many more. We’ll also have raffles throughout the evening.”
For more information, email events@fearlesskittyrescue.org or visit the website at fearlesskittyrescue.org.