The latest in a series of warm, late-winter storms has prompted Salt River Project to increase the current water releases last week from its two reservoirs on the Verde River to create available storage capacity and ensure dam and public safety.

Because of this week’s warm storms, the snow on the watershed is continuing to melt and make its way into the Verde reservoirs, which were already 83 percent full. SRP began low-level releases of water on March 2 and, as of March 21, increased the releases to 16,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), which is about 120,000 gallons per second. Projections indicated that releases as great as 30,000 cfs would be necessary by the end of the week.