Rain.JPG

The Rotary Splash Pad water park opened for the season this past weekend and the temperatures cracked the 90-degree mark for the first time this year over the weekend, so maybe the long, wet winter has finally passed.

Most people who have been around for a while recognized that this past winter season was a bit unusual, and a look at the numbers bears that out. Overnight low temperatures dipped into the 30s in Fountain Hills as recently as last week, before the quick seasonal change.