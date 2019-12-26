Fountain Hills may not have been dreaming of a “wet” Christmas, but the town got one.
The storm that passed over on Christmas brought up to an inch and more of rainfall around town. Nearly an inch and a half (1.46) fell at the head of Golden Eagle Boulevard at the water tank inside the entry gate to Eagles Nest.
There was 1.18-inch collected at the monitoring site near the Adero Canyon Trailhead (Cloudburst Wash) and 1.02 fell at the Hesperus Wash site just outside Fountain Hills near Dixie Mine.
The county Flood Control District rain gauge at Fire Station #1 on Palisades Boulevard at Avenue of the Fountains received .87-inch. A rain gauge outside The Times office on Laser Drive collected about 1.15-inch.
There is more wet weather to come according the National Weather Service as another weather system moves in from the west to arrive late tonight and into Friday.
The Balloon Glow scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 28 at Fountain Park has been postponed due to the wet conditions in the park even before more arrives. The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 4.