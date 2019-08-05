The Town of Fountain Hills has announced that John Wesley will serve as the permanent development services director for the community.
Wesley was brought in to serve as interim development services director in April.
He said he has seen that Fountain Hills presents a wonderful opportunity and he is happy to step from retirement back into the professional world.
“I’m glad to be here to help out,” Wesley said.
Wesley served as planning director for the City of Mesa, a job he held for 15 years. Prior to that, he worked for Stillwater, Okla. for 20 years. His career in development services and planning began in Oklahoma City one year prior to taking the Stillwater job.
Wesley noted that Fountain Hills has several development projects in the pipeline as well as the day-to-day business. Staff is also in the process of working on the updated General Plan for the town.