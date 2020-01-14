The Activity Center will begin a monthly Wellness Wednesday series presented by Dr. Norma Ford beginning later in January.
The programs are held at the Community Center from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.
Wellness Wednesday begins Jan. 22, with Relieving Pain Eating Fruits and Vegetables (course #4407).
On Feb. 20, the topic is Reducing Stress through Sound and Stillness (course #4408).
March 18 is Regaining Balance by Stretching (course #4409).
The series concludes April 22 with Increasing Strength without Weights (course #4410).
Dr. Ford has been providing pain relief, physical therapy and wellness for over a decade and believes in an integrative approach to patient care that considers the mind, body, spirit connection. Dr. Ford earned a Master’s Degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Texas Health Science Center in 2004 and obtained her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Montana in 2016. She is certified in Dr. Ma’s Integrative Dry Needling and in Complete Lymphedema Therapy by the Academy of Lymphatic Studies.
Pre-registration is required for each presentation. Programs are free for Community Center 2020 members and with a $5 fee for non-members. Contact the Fountain Hills Activity Center at 480-816-5200 to register.