A lack of a brisk breeze gave kites a tough time getting airborne last year during the annual kite festival, Basant Mela, in Fountain Park.
Pakistan Information and Cultural Organization (PICO) organizers in Phoenix hope this year’s weather will be more conducive to kite flying.
“Fountain Park usually provides the correct wind conditions for amazing kite flying experiences,” said Omar Hameed, an organizer.
Kites, live music, a bazaar featuring traditional clothing and henna tattoos, and ethnic food will return from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 9.
Visitors can bring their own kites or purchase one at the festival at a cost of $5 to $7.
Demonstrations of kite fights, as portrayed in the film, “Kite Runner,” are scheduled for noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Craft activities for children are included.
The local kite flying festival is the largest in the state, said Hameed. Last year about 2,000 attended the event. No admission is charged.