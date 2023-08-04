The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for southwest and south-central Arizona that is in effect through the weekend, Friday, Aug. 4, through 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7. This includes Fountain Hills
High temperatures for the weekend are forecast to range from 110 to 115 in Phoenix. For Fountain Hills, temperatures of 110 to 112 are forecast through Tuesday.
The high temperatures bring with them a possible increase in heat related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat stroke can lead to death.
Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light-colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.
Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.