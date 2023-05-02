Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Fountain Hills man after he was reportedly seen burglarizing a vehicle parked at a multi-family complex at Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevard.
The Sheriff’s Office is reporting it received a call at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, from a witness who said they saw the individual breaking into the vehicle. The witness provided a description of the suspect and deputies recognized the subject as someone who lives in the vicinity and who they suspected of previous vehicle burglaries.
Deputies located the subject, and he was wearing clothing that matched what the witness described. The witness also made a positive identification of the suspect. The owner of the vehicle was contacted, and they are willing to aid in prosecution.
MCSO also reported the suspect was found to have evidence related to the crime in his possession and was booked into jail on burglary charges.
Deputies are continuing their investigation in an effort to determine whether the suspect may have been involved in similar burglaries around Town in recent months.