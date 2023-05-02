MCSO logo

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Fountain Hills man after he was reportedly seen burglarizing a vehicle parked at a multi-family complex at Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office is reporting it received a call at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, from a witness who said they saw the individual breaking into the vehicle. The witness provided a description of the suspect and deputies recognized the subject as someone who lives in the vicinity and who they suspected of previous vehicle burglaries.