The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Phoenix metro area including Fountain Hills going into the weekend.
The timeframe for the warning is from 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9 through 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.
The forecast high for Fountain Hills is 110 on Friday and 111 on Saturday.
Residents are urged to take heed to the warnings that go with excessive heat including:
*Stay hydrated, drink before becoming thirsty.
*Reduce time in the sun.
*Avoid strenuous activity by postponing afternoon activities.
*Seek air-conditioned buildings.
*Check on elderly and neighbors.
*Help kids and pets stay cool.
*Close blinds during the day.