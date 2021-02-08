In recognition of its “state-of-the-art construction and contemporary, elegant design,” the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort has been named a finalist for AZRE Magazine’s annual Real Estate and Development (RED) Awards.
Presented by AZRE – a bi-monthly magazine that covers the projects, people, events and trends that drive Arizona’s commercial real estate sector – the awards will recognize the state’s top projects, architects, contractors, developers and brokers in 2020. Winners will be announced during a live Hopin virtual event on March 11 at 3:30 p.m., and all finalists will be featured in the March/April 2021 edition of the magazine.
The We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort opened last October and was constructed over a two-year period leveraging the talents of Thalden Boyd Emery Architects, W.E. O’Neil and Kitchell Construction.
“As Arizona’s newest casino, we’re honored to be nominated for this year’s RED Awards,” said Bernadine Burnette, president of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. “When we designed our casino, we worked carefully with our project team to make sure that it was contemporary, inviting and safe – but also included architectural details that reflect the fire, water, earth and basketry that are so important to our people. This blend of Yavapai tradition and modern design is what makes our casino so unique.”
Dubbed “the Academy Awards of Arizona’s commercial real estate industry,” the RED Awards highlight the biggest, best and notable commercial real estate projects in the following categories: Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial, Industrial – Small, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office – Small, Medium and Large, Office Interiors, Recreation/Public, Redevelopment and Retail. The We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort will compete in the Hospitality category.
All nominations for the 2021 RED Awards were reviewed by a selection committee comprised of commercial real estate professionals, business leaders and the AZRE editorial team. From those nominations, three finalists were chosen for each category, with the winners to be announced on March 11.
For more information on the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, visit wekopacasinoresort.com.