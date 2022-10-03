High School.JPG

On Sunday, Oct. 2, Fountain Hills High School staff noticed a water main break on campus by the cafeteria. Due to a lack of air conditioning in the building and clean water in the restrooms and water fountains, Fountain Hills High School will keep its doors closed to students all this week.

Students will be learning remotely from Monday, Oct. 3 to Friday, Oct. 7. According to Fountain Hills Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski, there was no other way around the maintenance issue, and an outside vendor is coming to fix the water main this week.