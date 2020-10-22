The overseeding project for Fountain Park will continue into November.
With more than 60 acres of turf, this process takes several weeks to complete. This includes weeks of scalping the existing bermuda grass, applying the rye seed, and then sufficiently watering to germinate and allow the ryegrass to become established.
During overseeding the watering schedule operates throughout the day, beginning just after sunrise at 7 a.m. and continuing through the day until 7 p.m. To cover more than 60 acres of turf, the park’s irrigation system operates dozens of cycles through numerous park zones, which takes several hours. As a result, irrigation will be in operation during peak visitor usage times and may impact the walking path. This schedule is only temporary, and staff hopes to resume standard irrigation cycles by mid-November.
The town encourages park users to walk carefully, remembering that wet sidewalks can be slick. It also important that park users remain on pathways and non-turf areas only to allow the over-seeding process to be effective.