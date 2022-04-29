May is just around the corner and soon the temperatures will be hitting triple digits on a daily basis and Valley residents will be looking for ways to beat the summer heat. Some of the most popular ways to cool off are less than 30 minutes from Fountain Hills with an outing on Saguaro Lake or floating down the Salt River.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is responsible for watching out for the safety of those recreating on the lake and along the river and Lake Patrol deputies are urging people to be prepared for their outing, enjoy the activity and return home safely.
MCSO Sgt. J. Cesolini said deputies are seeing an increase in emergency responses.
“Be safe, know where you are going, tell someone where you are headed whether it’s on the water or hiking, some of these areas can be very dangerous,” Cesolini said.
Deputy R. Marske, with the MCSO Dive Team/Search and Recovery said his team was called out last summer for nearly two dozen incidents of search and recovery on the lakes and river. They also respond all over the state as a highly effective team.
“We want to stress to people – wear a life jacket,” Marske said. He noted they are posting signs around the water areas as a reminder.
“We need to get that message out. There is an increase in paddleboards, kayaks and visitors from out of state unfamiliar with our waterways.”
Marske said they encourage everyone to wear a vest if they are on the water, however, it is required by law for those under the age of 12.
MCSO works with Arizona Game and Fish Department in a collaborative effort to educate the public.
“The laws are not new,” Marske said. “People can go to the Game and Fish website to get information they need on the requirements on the water.”
He also said people can simply ask a deputy if they are usure of the laws.
Deputy K. Clancy, MCSO Search and Rescue coordinator, talks about how to stay safe on the trails.
“Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return,” Clancy said. “Wear bright colors and stay hydrated.
“Avoid mid-day during the summer, go hiking early in the morning or later toward evening. Start hydrating early, even a couple of days ahead of the outing.”
Don’t rely on cell phone service, as it may not be available. Clancy said most of the major providers cover the area fairly well, but there are dead spots. Be familiar with the strength of the service in use.
Deputy C. Howard is a flight officer for search and rescue and would be one of the individuals flying over the area on a search.
He echoes the call for bright colors that are easy to see from the air. He also said carry a light, whether a cell phone or a flashlight, to use after dark.
“Don’t be afraid to call for help as soon as you realize you need it,” Howard said. “We don’t charge for the service and the situation will likely only get worse the longer you wait to call for help.”
“Once you call for help, stay put,” Clancy added. “If you call 911, we will know where you are at. That will narrow the search area.”
Clancy suggested that if you don’t have a phone or don’t have service, stay on trails where someone is likely to encounter you. Have them call for help.
Marske had a reminder for those who float the Salt River.
“This is not a lazy river ride,” he said. “This is a natural river system with substantial water flow. There are places on the river with rapids and pools 30-feet deep.”
Those who want to jump off the tube and swim to shore should aim for a landing place downstream to account for the current.
“Environmental conditions are often a factor in emergencies,” Marske said. “High winds can impact paddleboards and kayaks.”
People planning an outing on the river should check the SRP website ahead of their trip to check on the river flow conditions.
Cliff jumping is also permitted along the shore of Saguaro Lake. The best tips regarding jumping off the rocky shoreline is to be aware of the surroundings and where you are jumping.
“Know your limits,” Marske said.