Watershed Management Group is presenting a series of free classes on personal water management practices, with the final session coming up.
Learn how to create a shady, butterfly friendly, food-producing landscape supported by rainwater. The final class is Sonoran Desert Edibles and will be held Thursday, March 10, at 6 p.m.
Those interested in attending may sign up at watershedmg.org/hydrate. The session is sponsored by PHXWATERSMART, EPCOR Water, Central Arizona Project (CAP) and Salt River Project (SRP).