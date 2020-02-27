Repairs were completed on a water main break on Palisades Boulevard at Sunburst Drive enabling officials to reopen the northbound lanes of Palisades by early Thursday morning.
In an email message to council members Town Manager Grady Miller said he is pleased with the response by EPCOR Water but wants more information regarding the company’s long term response to the issue of chronic water mail failure in the area.
“Considering the water main break was discovered early Tuesday morning, this was the fastest and most responsive repairs to date by EPCOR,” Miller said. “I will be having a discussion with the leadership at EPCOR regarding this section of the water main to find out the company’s capital plans to address the water main in this area.”