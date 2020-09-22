Southbound traffic on Palisades Blvd. is being detoured at Sunburst Drive due to a water main break on Palisades.
EPCOR Water reported the break late Sunday and had crews on the scene to make repairs. The break occurred in the southbound lanes just north of Palomino Blvd.
Town officials said timing on a permanent repair and clean-up is uncertain. Most of the damage caused by water was in the median. It is expected to take a few days for pavement and curb repairs, but the lane was expected to reopen by Monday afternoon.
There have been several water main breaks in this area in the past.