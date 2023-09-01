EPCOR Water, the private utility that provides water service in Fountain Hills, has installed a display at the Community Center that shows how much water a person may use in one day on average.
“The Water Tower is composed of 136 one-gallon jugs,” said Rick Obenshain, water resource analyst with EPCOR. “This is water that is used for washing dishes, taking a shower, watering a landscape, doing laundry, preparing meals, flushing the toilet, brushing teeth, and washing hands as well as for drinking. This does not include water that is needed to make everyday objects.”