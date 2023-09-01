Water tower

EPCOR Water has installed this tower at the Fountain Hills Community Center as a demonstration of how much water an individual will potentially use in a single day. (Independent Newsmedia/Bob Burns)

EPCOR Water, the private utility that provides water service in Fountain Hills, has installed a display at the Community Center that shows how much water a person may use in one day on average.

“The Water Tower is composed of 136 one-gallon jugs,” said Rick Obenshain, water resource analyst with EPCOR. “This is water that is used for washing dishes, taking a shower, watering a landscape, doing laundry, preparing meals, flushing the toilet, brushing teeth, and washing hands as well as for drinking. This does not include water that is needed to make everyday objects.”