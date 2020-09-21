The philanthropic organization Save a Soul, Save the World, in partnership with Events.com, is hosting Warriors for Recovery, a virtual physical and mental wellness event to benefit the Fountain Hills Recovery Center on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is available at WarriorsForRecovery.events.com.
Featuring fitness guru Ryan Read, spiritual coach Howard Falco, yoga practitioner Jacob Daffner and music from singer/songwriter Julia Rizik, this virtual wellness event will encompass both the mind and body. Organizers said 100 percent of all net proceeds will benefit the Fountain Hills Recovery Center to provide scholarships for those in need of addiction and mental health treatment.
“Warriors for Recovery is a fitness event for everyone,” said event founder Alexandria Rizik. “Whether you yourself have struggled with your mental health journey, faced addiction, are currently in recovery, or just looking for a fun workout that is supporting a great cause, we hope that you’ll sign up and participate. Not only are we raising awareness about these paralyzing diseases, but we are also providing important funding for people who may be struggling with addiction and their mental health.”
The event will be led by Ryan Read, founder of Thrive Specialized Training. Life coach and author Howard Falco also will speak during the event, while Julia Rizik will debut songs from her upcoming EP, and yoga guru Jacob Daffner will lead a cooldown session to conclude the workout.
“Having seen so many people who have dealt with addiction and mental disease, this is our way of helping those who want the help, because taking that step is harder than most people realize,” Alexandria continued. “Around 50 percent of people who struggle with mental disease are also affected by addiction, and finances shouldn’t be the deciding factor in whether or not they are able to make that change in their lives.”
For more information or to register for Warriors for Recovery, interested parties can visit WarriorsForRecovery.events.com.