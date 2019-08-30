Next week Heather Ware will retire after 14 years with the Town of Fountain Hills, most of that as volunteer coordinator.
While there were around 100 applicants for her job, it is not likely anyone will replace Ware with her bright smile and perpetually optimistic demeanor. Finding someone as dedicated to the program will not be easy. The town has a pool of about 1,000 volunteers, and Ware knows most of them by name.
While there are finalists for the job, no one had been named to the position as of this writing. Ware said she hopes to be able to spend a couple of days working with the new hire, getting them acclimated.
Ware said she believes she is leaving her replacement in a good position. The planning committee for Make a Difference Day is in place and getting ready for the October event of neighbors helping neighbors.
Recruitment is not a big part of the job, according to Ware. It seems everyone wants to volunteer for the town. The work goes into planning events like MADD, the holiday reception at the Community Center, the Volunteer EXPO early in the new year and the volunteer recognition event in the spring.
Ware said she is ahead of the game on planning all of these events and hopes that helps make a smooth transition.
“I can’t believe it is time to retire,” Ware said.
But she expects to remain busy. What does a volunteer coordinator do when she retires? Volunteer, of course. Ware has already contacted Sojourner Center where she has helped out previously, and she said she wants to get involved with the Salt River Wild Horse Management program.
Ware also has a background of two decades working with youth and family ministry and will be keeping her hand in that work as well.
Ware and her husband, Keith, are expecting a grandchild within the next few weeks and traveling to California to visit will be part of the plan.
Ware said she is happy to have been able to develop various volunteer programs for the town.
“I’ve been hearing from many, many people,” she said. “I want to see our programs thrive. It will be a nice gift.”