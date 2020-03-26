The Fountain Hills Walgreens Drug Store is reopened after being cleaned by Restoration Water Damage Experts.
The store was unexpectedly closed this morning (Thursday, March 26) creating some concern. It has reopened, and store hours are as usual.
The local store manager did not want to comment, and calls to the corporate office were not returned immediately.
Original story:
Walgreens Drug Store in Fountain Hills is undergoing deep cleaning in response to the novel coronavirus.
According to the project manager of the cleaning company, each store is being taken offline one at a time for cleaning.
The store is expected to reopen today. If customers need immediate attention, they are being directed to the Walgreens store at Via Linda and Frank Lloyd Wright boulevards. That store number is 480-661-9963.