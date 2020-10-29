With the General Election entering the home stretch, here are the options for registered voters to get their ballots turned in or vote in person.
It is already past the deadline that Maricopa County Election officials recommend for returning an early ballot by mail.
The Voting Center in Fountain Hills at the Plaza Fountainside, 12645 Saguaro Blvd., will have hours each day through Election Day except Sunday, Nov. 1.
The center is open for people to cast a ballot early in person from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. It is closed on Sunday, Nov. 1. It will be open on Monday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and reopen on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters may also drop off their early ballot at the Voting Center during those hours.
Also, there is a ballot drop box at Town Hall which will be available until 6 p.m. today, Oct. 29, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to on Monday, Nov. 2, as well as through 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Access at Town Hall is for dropping off a ballot to a secure drop box only. Voters will not be able to cast a ballot at this location. Town Hall is closed on Fridays.