It is just over six weeks out from the November General Election and the mid-term for federal offices.
Election Day falls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but it is just three weeks before early ballots will be mailed to voters on the Permanent Early Voters List. Those ballots go in the mail on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The last day to register to vote in the November election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Voter registration information may be found at the Secretary of State’s website, azsos.gov/election or the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, elections.maricopa.gov.
Polling locations will also open for early voting beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The vote center for Fountain Hills will be the Community Center as it was for the August primary. The site will open as of Friday, Oct. 28. It will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 5 (except for Sunday, Oct. 30). It will be open on Monday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Election Day, Nov. 8, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A ballot drop box will be placed at Town Hall in the second-floor lobby area. The drop box will be in place beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12 and will be accessible during Town Hall business hours, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday, Nov. 3.
For Fountain Hills the School District will be the focus for the election with board members on the ballot as well as a bond proposal and budget override question. Those issues will be covered in detail with other stories in The Times.
The Town Council races in Fountain Hills were decided in the August primary election.
Other races local residents will keep a close eye on includes the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for AZ D1, where local resident and incumbent Congressman David Schweikert is seeking re-election. He is being opposed by Tempe Democrat Jevin Hodge.
Fountain Hills resident John Kavanagh is seeking to return to the Arizona State Senate in District 3. Democrat Thomas Duggar is challenging for that seat.
The race for the U.S. Senate in Arizona has incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly facing a challenge from Republican Blake Masters. Libertarian Marc Victor is on the ballot for the Senate seat.
In statewide races the office of governor is open this election with Republican Kari Lake running against Secretary of State, Democrat Katie Hobbs. Mikaela Lutes-Burton is the Libertarian candidate for governor.
For Arizona Secretary of State Democrat Adrian Fontes faces Republican Mark Finchem.
For Arizona Attorney General it is Republican Abraham Hamadeh and Democrat Kris Mayes. Libertarian Samantha Severson is also on the ballot.
The race for State Treasurer is between Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee and Democrat Martin Quezada.
Incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction, Democrat Kathy Hoffman is being challenged by Republican Tom Horne.
Seeking two available seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission are Republicans Nick Myers and Kevin Thompson and Democrats Sandra Kennedy (incumbent) and Lauren Kuby.
There are also 10 ballot measures for voters to decide. The Times will provide more detailed information regarding the ballot measures in the coming weeks.