Fountain Hills voters should be considering their choices for the election of Sanitary District Board of Directors and be preparing to get their ballot returned to election officials.
This election is an all-mail ballot process with ballots to be returned by mail and received by the Maricopa County Elections Office no later than Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Ballots may also be returned to the Fountain Hills Sanitary District offices, 16914 E. Pepperwood Circle in Fountain Hills the week before the election, between Oct. 28 and Nov. 5. The district office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. to accept ballots.
Voters who wish to replace a ballot that has been destroyed, lost, spoiled or not received may call 602-506-1511 to request a new ballot. Voters may vote in person at the Sanitary District Office next week.
As this is an all-mail ballot election no polling stations are designated. Those eligible to vote in this election must be registered voters living within the boundaries of the Fountain Hills Sanitary District.