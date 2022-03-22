With just four months until the 2022 election cycle begins, the Maricopa County Elections Department is asking facility owners to open their spaces to voters and sign up to become a voting location.
The county currently has secured 151 vote centers for the August Primary and November General Election, an increase of more than 50 percent above the 99 locations offered for the August Primary Election in 2020.
With the potential for an increased interest in voting in person and continued population growth, Maricopa County would like to offer close to 200 Vote Centers for the November General Election. The locations need to be at least 1,600 square feet, comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility standards, provide air conditioning and restroom access and have plenty of parking for voters.
MCED is looking for sites with the ability to serve voters for 27 days, 12 days, two days or just on Election Day. Interested facility owners can email pollplace@risc.maricopa.gov.