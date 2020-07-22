The voting center for the Tuesday, Aug. 4, primary election opened in Fountain Hills Wednesday morning, July 22.
The center is located at the Plaza Fountainside on Saguaro Blvd. at El Lago Blvd. It will be open each day through Election Day except on Sundays. The hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The site will close at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, and will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All registered voters for Maricopa County may use the site to cast a ballot or drop off their mail ballot.
This primary election is party only and voters registered with no party affiliation must request a party ballot to vote. Council candidates are on all party ballots and available on a council only ballot.