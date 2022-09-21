It is just over six weeks out from the November General Election and the mid-term for federal offices.

Election Day falls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but it is just three weeks before early ballots will be mailed to voters on the Permanent Early Voters List. Those ballots go in the mail on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The last day to register to vote in the November election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Voter registration information may be found at the Secretary of State’s website, azsos.gov/election or the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, elections.maricopa.gov.