It took two years, but the Arizona State Legislature finally approved a proposal to allow Maricopa County to place an extension of its Prop 400 transportation sales tax on the ballot for voter consideration in November 2024.
The bill was sent to Governor Katie Hobbs as the legislature was on its way out the door to end the current session. Hobbs promptly signed the bill, although she had vetoed a version earlier in the session that had passed on a party-line vote. A bill to allow the vote was also approved by the legislature during last year’s session but that was vetoed by then Governor Doug Ducey. This session, however, there was significant resistance from Conservatives, particularly to light rail construction and funding for other public transportation modes. It took until the last minute of the session before an agreement between Hobbs and the legislative leaders was reached. The half-cent sales tax for transportation was originally approved by voters in 1984. It was extended by vote in 2004 with no increase, and there is no increase anticipated with the ballot next year.
In Fountain Hills the funding is used to maintain express bus service by Valley Metro between this community and a park-n-ride location on Gilbert Road and Loop 202. Also, for the 25-year horizon for the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) transportation plan, there is funding projected for widening of Shea Boulevard through town as well as funding for improvements to major arterials.
Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey said she wants to hear more about the agreement but is positive concerning the potential for future transportation efforts.
“The Prop 400 proposal that will hopefully be passed by voters is a compromise that will allow Maricopa County to continue to accommodate our growing population, attract businesses, create jobs, ignite more economic activity and improve quality of life for millions of residents and visitors,” Dickey said. “Our regional organization, MAG, will continue providing the expertise and knowledge to manage the comprehensive transportation plan for decades to come, as they have since 1985.”
“The negotiated terms of the bill still allow MAG to wholly implement the plan that was unanimously supported by Transportation Policy Committee and MAG Regional Council” said Audra Koester-Thomas, Transportation Planning program manager for MAG. “As I’ve mentioned before, I suspect [Fountain Hills] will be interested in pursuing the future arterial and regional transportation infrastructure programs.”
A statement from MAG calls the legislation a “win for voters.” According to the statement, “the Proposition 400 extension, if approved, would provide nearly $15 billion in transportation investment over 20 years to support a $28 billion transportation program. This includes critical construction projects as well as improvements to Interstates 10 and 17, rehabilitation of pavement on all other freeways and significant investments in arterial streets, new transportation technologies and expanded regional transit services.”
The plan had the support of 32 cities, towns, counties and Native American communities impacted by the transportation plan, according to Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.
The plan negotiated by Conservatives increases funding for freeways and highways as well as major roads, and intersection improvements. Funding for public transportation has been cut and the bill prohibits Prop 400 funding from being used for light rail expansion. Local jurisdictions can fund light rail expansion in individual communities.
The effort now turns to getting the extension passed by voters.
“Activities now shift to outside of MAG as focus turns towards an election,” Koester-Thomas said. “MAG will continue to be a technical resource for information as it relates to the details of the plan.”