Prop 400 funding helps support Valley Metro express bus service for Fountain Hills. (Independent Newsmedia/file photo by Bob Burns)

It took two years, but the Arizona State Legislature finally approved a proposal to allow Maricopa County to place an extension of its Prop 400 transportation sales tax on the ballot for voter consideration in November 2024.

The bill was sent to Governor Katie Hobbs as the legislature was on its way out the door to end the current session. Hobbs promptly signed the bill, although she had vetoed a version earlier in the session that had passed on a party-line vote. A bill to allow the vote was also approved by the legislature during last year’s session but that was vetoed by then Governor Doug Ducey. This session, however, there was significant resistance from Conservatives, particularly to light rail construction and funding for other public transportation modes. It took until the last minute of the session before an agreement between Hobbs and the legislative leaders was reached. The half-cent sales tax for transportation was originally approved by voters in 1984. It was extended by vote in 2004 with no increase, and there is no increase anticipated with the ballot next year.