The state computer systems used for ServiceArizona.com will be shut down from Friday, April 17 through Tuesday, April 21, which overlaps the voter registration deadline for the upcoming May 19 special election.
ServiceArizona houses the state’s online voter registration system and Fountain Hills Town Clerk Liz Burke said steps are being taken to make sure voters can be accommodated.
“To ensure voters are served, the Town of Fountain Hills plans to accept paper voter registration forms on Monday, April 20 from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. at Town Hall, 16705 E. Avenue of the Fountains,” Burke said. “In addition voters can mail the forms directly to Maricopa County Elections, 111 South 3rd Avenue Ste. 102 Phoenix, Arizona 85003-2212. The mailed forms must be signed and dated by April 20 in order to be eligible for the Fountain Hill election.
The registration forms are available online at register.maricopa.vote.
As of Thursday, April 16, there were 17,414 registered voters in Fountain Hills.