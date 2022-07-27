Next Tuesday, Aug. 2, is Primary Election Day in Arizona and voters in Fountain Hills can cast their ballot early at the Vote Center at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Drive.
Between now and Election Day the Vote Center hours are as follows:
*Wednesday, July 27, through Saturday, July 30, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*Monday, Aug. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*Tuesday, Aug. 2, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Also, Fountain Hills Town Hall is open for election ballot drop off, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The ballot drop box at Town Hall is available during normal business hours in the second-floor lobby. On Election Day, it will be available during normal polling hours, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Maricopa County Elections Department has created a new website to provide citizens with information on how to cast their ballot, Elections.Maricopa.Gov.
This primary election is for the political parties to choose their candidates for county, state and federal offices in the November General Election. Also, the ballot includes the candidates for mayor and Town Council for the Town of Fountain Hills.
With just two candidates, the race for mayor will be decided outright with the primary. There are four candidates for three council seats, which leaves the possibility of a run-off in the November General Election.