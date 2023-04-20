The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce offers the Chamber Gala Awards each year. This year the Chamber Gala is presented by We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort and is scheduled to take place May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m.
“For decades these awards have highlighted the hard work and dedication of business owners, employees and volunteers who have all gone above and beyond in their efforts to make our community a better place to live and work,” reads a press release announcing this year’s Gala.
Chamber CEO and President Betsy LaVoie agrees.
“We value recognizing and honoring the exceptional work that individuals and organizations are doing in Fountain Hills,” LaVoie said. “The Gala Awards allow us to showcase the talent, hard work and dedication that exists within our community.”
The Chamber Gala Awards serve as a means of not only supporting local businesses and nonprofits but also building a stronger and more cohesive community that takes pride in its accomplishments and achievements, according to the release.
The community is invited to participate in the nominations and voting process, which organizers said promotes inclusivity and involvement in recognizing individuals who have made a difference in their lives or inspired them in some way. The CGA nominees all have unique stories to share, highlighting their personal motivations and dedicated efforts towards making a positive impact in Fountain Hills.
“Their commitment and hard work serve as a source of motivation and encouragement for others to get involved and contribute toward the betterment of the community,” the release continues.
Voting for all categories is open through April 21 and can be found on fhchamber.com or in the new “Visit Fountain Hills” community mobile app. Introductory information for all nominees can also be found at fhchamber.com.
For Business Person of the Year, nominees include Rich Barker of The Barker Team, Joe Calo of Mason Pro Services, Martin Dawson of AZ Propane and Bart Shea of Shea Connelly Development.
New Entrepreneur of the Year nominees include Michael Bennett of Hot Diggity Dog, Danny Cafaro of Atticus Books & Music, Jill and Jeremy Keefe of Good Living Greens and Veeta Rose of Veeta’s Vegan.
Young Professional of the Year nominees are Michael Bennett, Travis Brown, Tommy Maffei and Jason O’Neal.
Non-Profit of the Year nominees include Encore for More, Fountain Hills Elks Lodge #2846, Fountain Hills Sister Cities and Tender Little Hearts: Mini Tales and Assisted Equine Services.
Community Volunteer of the Year nominees are Tana Boersma, Jon Davies, Jelaine Goldapper and Kim Kamins.
Teacher of the Year nominees are Christine Barsema, Kryssie Beard, Jeffrey Bonner and Tamara Helm.
Restaurant of the Year nominees include Batchelor’s Pad BBQ, Euro Pizza Café, Mountain View Kitchen and Saddle Bronc Bar & Grill.
Retailer of the Year nominees are Beauty Box, Classy Jazzy, Chill Boutique and Good Living Greens.
In the category of Finance & Insurance Services of the Year, nominees include Susan Linkous of The Linkous Group Ltd., Mark and Shawna Daniels of Accurate Tax and Accounting Services, Terry Cox of TDC Financial and Mark Biermann of GOALL Program.
Health Services of the Year nominees are Carolyn Berry of Clean Colonic, Dr. Chris Condon of Ally Spine Center, Dana Rowe of Jazzercise and Ken Greenstreet of Fountain Hills Physical Therapy.
Finally, Customer Service Professional of the Year nominees are Brenda McCarthy of Mary Kay Cosmetics, PJ Cardona of Lights & Health/In Light Medical, Kathy Cook of Fountain Hills High School and Mike Molloy of U.S. Bank.