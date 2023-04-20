Chamber gala.jpg

The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce offers the Chamber Gala Awards each year. This year the Chamber Gala is presented by We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort and is scheduled to take place May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m.

“For decades these awards have highlighted the hard work and dedication of business owners, employees and volunteers who have all gone above and beyond in their efforts to make our community a better place to live and work,” reads a press release announcing this year’s Gala.