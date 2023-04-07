Voting is open for the 2023 Chamber Gala Awards, presented by We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort.
Organizers say this is the lead-up to the local business community’s biggest night of the year, a celebration scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. on May 19. This year’s theme is “Masquerade,” and additional details will be announced closer to the event.
Before awards can be handed out, though, first the winners need to be selected. Voting for the Chamber Gala Awards will run through April 21 and is open to everyone in the community. To vote, visit fountainhillschamber.com/gala-awards-vote/. You’ll find a link at the top of the page leading to more information on all nominees.
For Business Person of the Year, nominees include Rich Barker of The Barker Team, Joe Calo of Mason Pro Services, Martin Dawson of AZ Propane and Bart Shea of Shea Connelly Development.
New Entrepreneur of the Year nominees include Michael Bennett of Hot Diggity Dog, Danny Cafaro of Atticus Books & Music, Jill and Jeremy Keefe of Good Living Greens and Veeta Rose of Veeta’s Vegan.
Young Professional of the Year nominees are Michael Bennett, Travis Brown, Tommy Maffei and Jason O’Neal.
Non-Profit of the Year nominees include Encore for More, Fountain Hills Elks Lodge #2846, Fountain Hills Sister Cities and Tender Little Hearts: Mini Tales and Assisted Equine Services.
Community Volunteer of the Year nominees are Tana Boersma, Jon Davies, Jelaine Goldapper and Kim Kamins.
Teacher of the Year nominees are Christine Barsema, Kryssie Beard, Jeffrey Bonner and Tamara Helm.
Restaurant of the Year nominees include Batchelor’s Pad BBQ, Euro Pizza Café, Mountain View Kitchen and Saddle Bronc Bar & Grill.
Retailer of the Year nominees are Beauty Box, Classy Jazzy, Chill Boutique and Good Living Greens.
In the category of Finance & Insurance Services of the Year, nominees include Susan Linkous of The Linkous Group Ltd., Mark and Shawna Daniels of Accurate Tax and Accounting Services, Terry Cox of TDC Financial and Mark Biermann of GOALL Program.
Health Services of the Year nominees are Carolyn Berry of Clean Colonic, Dr. Chris Condon of Ally Spine Center, Dana Rowe of Jazzercise and Ken Greenstreet of Fountain Hills Physical Therapy.
Finally, Customer Service Professional of the Year nominees are Brenda McCarthy of Mary Kay Cosmetics, PJ Cardona of Lights & Health/In Light Medical, Kathy Cook of Fountain Hills High School and Mike Molloy of U.S. Bank.