The Town of Fountain Hills is seeking volunteers for the Home Delivered Meals program. Anyone with 90 minutes to spare once a month can make a difference in the community.
“Volunteers are a key component to the success of our program,” said Nita Blose, HDM program coordinator.
Volunteers typically deliver one day each month. All volunteers must be year-round residents, have a valid driver’s license, current auto insurance coverage and pass an online background check.
Presently, there is a need for both volunteers to deliver meals and for Volunteer Day Coordinators to organize the volunteers’ schedules. HDM needs to find a team of two volunteers to deliver meals on the fourth Monday during the months of May, June, July and August. A backup list of substitutes is available when volunteers have personal conflicts covering their scheduled day.
The Volunteer Day Coordinator covers only one day; days needed to organize volunteers’ schedules are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Saturday. A good candidate for the Volunteer Day Coordinator position would have excellent organizational skills and be able to communicate with volunteers by email. It would be a plus if they are already familiar with the HDM program but not a requirement.
HDM day coordinators keep the volunteer delivery schedule organized by emailing their volunteers in advance with the next week’s/month’s schedule. They communicate with the HDM program coordinator and might need to deliver meals themselves one day a month.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or Volunteer Day Coordinator for the Home Delivered Meals program can contact the Activity Center at 480-816-5229, Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If calling after 3 p.m. weekdays or on weekends, leave a message for a follow-up on the next business day.