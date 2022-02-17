The Fountain Hills Town Council makes many decisions that often impact the town for years. However, before the Council discusses many of the items brought before them, serious discussions occur at a board or commission meeting.
The decisions by these groups then go to Town staff, who present these findings to the Town Council. The Town Council uses every opportunity to establish community participation programs to allow citizen involvement and input. Boards and commissions are created to enable Fountain Hills’ citizens to take an active role in Town government.
There are vacancies for open positions on the Town’s seven boards and commissions each year. Applications must be received by March 15 for consideration for the following: Community Services Advisory Commission, McDowell Mountain Advisory Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission, Sister Cities Advisory Commission and the Strategic Planning Advisory Commission.
To be a member on a Town board and commission, one must be a resident of Fountain Hills at the time of their appointment and for the full duration of their term. Applicants may interview with a subcommittee of the Town Council, which then will provide a recommendation to the mayor. The mayor makes the final appointment at a Council meeting with approval by the Town Council.
To see the descriptions of the boards and commissions and the application, visit fountainhillsaz.gov/299/Boards-Commissions.