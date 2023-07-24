The 15th annual Make a Difference Day event for Fountain Hills will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, when volunteers in Fountain Hills will come together with a common mission – to improve the lives of others in the community.
Town volunteers are needed to unite and serve Fountain Hills residents who can use assistance with a variety of home projects. Organizers are seeking residents who, due to many reasons – health, financial, lack of transportation, family and more – may need a hand with minor interior and exterior home repairs, building an exterior wheelchair ramp, minor landscaping projects or hauling exterior debris, just to name a few examples.