It’s time to make a positive difference in the community by helping neighbors in need of assistance.
Fountain Hills is a community of volunteers, and never more so than for the 15th annual “Make a Difference Day” on Saturday, Oct. 21. This is a morning where residents are invited to help the most vulnerable in the community by providing volunteer work service for four hours at designated interior and exterior projects. The Town is seeking assistance from residents to come out and show neighbors that “Fountain Hills is the small town with a big heart.”
For more than three decades USA Today and Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, have joined together to host the nationwide Make a Difference Day, the largest national day of community service in the country.
For the past 15 years, Fountain Hills has celebrated annually on the fourth Saturday of October, connecting volunteers with opportunities to help others by aiding residents who are most vulnerable and in need of some support in their own community.
Work projects include raking and cleaning up landscaping debris, building exterior wheelchair ramps, minor interior and exterior home repairs, weed control and more.
Volunteers range from Cub and Daisy scouts to active seniors who can provide their help. All interested individuals are invited to participate and register. Residents who would like to volunteer for Make a Difference Day can do so at the town website, fountainhillsaz.gov/madd. The volunteer registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 13.
Organizers said this is “a great opportunity to strengthen ties in the community as well as address existing needs” in a recent press release.