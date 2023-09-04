MADD

Make a Difference Day is the Town of Fountain Hills’ annual volunteer extravaganza of neighbors helping neighbors. (Photo courtesy of Town of Fountain Hills)

It’s time to make a positive difference in the community by helping neighbors in need of assistance.

Fountain Hills is a community of volunteers, and never more so than for the 15th annual “Make a Difference Day” on Saturday, Oct. 21. This is a morning where residents are invited to help the most vulnerable in the community by providing volunteer work service for four hours at designated interior and exterior projects. The Town is seeking assistance from residents to come out and show neighbors that “Fountain Hills is the small town with a big heart.”