The Town of Fountain Hills is in the process of updating its volunteer database management system. All volunteers who would like to continue participating in Fountain Hills’ volunteer programs are being asked to update their volunteer applications. It takes two minutes to get updated to stay connected.
Volunteers can update their applications at fountainhillsaz.gov (residents/volunteering/volunteer application).
As of April 4, volunteer communications will only be sent to those who have updated their volunteer applications.
Contact Kim Wickland, Volunteer Coordinator with any questions (480) 816-5108 or kwickland@fountainhillsaz.gov.