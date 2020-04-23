National Volunteer Week is a time for Fountain Hills to honor volunteers for their contributions to the community.
Volunteers deliver meals to homebound residents with the Home Delivered Meals program and provide transportation for medical appointments for disabled and/or residents over 65 years old with the Give a Lift program. They also take part in assisting with community special events such as Turkey Trot, the Irish Fountain Festival, and The Fountain Hills Arts & Craft Fairs, just to name a few.
In addition, Fountain Hills volunteers provide assistance to residents and visitors at Town Hall and the Community Center reception desks. They lead instruction for various Senior Service programs, provide trail maintenance through the Trailblazer program, assist the docent-led Art Walk program and provide help and support during times of emergency with the Crisis Support Team. Many of them also utilize their professional skills to assist with projects for the Development Services and Administration departments at Town Hall.
These volunteers provided 12,506 hours during 2019, and contributed a value of $310,524 in time and services to the town.
Using the Corporation for National and Community Service research (nationalservice.gov) which is based annually on data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of labor Statistics, the Independent Sector (independentsector.org) provides an estimated dollar value of volunteer time. In the state of Arizona, using the latest numbers available from 2019, the hourly volunteer value is $24.83
Anyone interested in learning more about volunteering for the Town of Fountain Hills may contact Kim Wickland 480-816-5108 or email kwickland@fh.az.gov.