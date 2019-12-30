The Saguaro Sun Striders Volkssport Club will welcome 2020 with a group walk of the Fountain Hills Volksmarch route on New Year’s Day. This route encompasses numerous Fountain Hills sculptures, the lake and fountain, and also the natural desert Lake Overlook Trail. This walking route was first established in April 2013 in conjunction with Fountain Hills’ Cyclovia event.
The group of walkers will leave the Lakeshore Hotel & Suites at 10:15 a.m. after all participants have registered. Fountain Events, Inc., together with the Lakeshore Hotel Management, will host a New Year’s toast with refreshments on the property after the walk for the registered walkers and anyone who wishes to learn more about Volkssport.
Volksmarches or Volkswalks began in Germany in the 1960s. These are noncompetitive walking events where everyone is a winner just for completing the event. In more recent years bicycle, swim, snowshoe and other events have been added, and they all fall under the heading “Volkssports.” Participants may pay a fee (currently $3) for credit, which entails placing a stamp in their Volkssport books; however, many clubs allow walkers to participate for free. Keeping the record books is a fun way to track your progress, according to organizers. Volksmarching associations offer incentive awards (usually pins and patches) for participating in a certain number of events. This lifelong achievement award series has tens of thousands of participants worldwide. Events are held throughout Europe, Asia and North America by clubs associated with the Internationaler Volkssportverband (IVV).
Those planning to participate on Jan. 1 are asked to arrive in time to register by the planned 10:15 a.m. starting time. Representatives from the Saguaro Sun Striders Volkssport Club will be available from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. to assist with registration and answer any Volkssport questions visitors may have. All participants must sign the registration log before the walk starts. There are two available routes including a 10k (6.2 miles) and a 6k (3.72 miles). The main difference is the longer route has more distance on the Lake Overlook Trail.
Participants may choose to purchase a New Walker Packet for $5, which includes Volkssport event and distance books as well as coupons for three free walks; or visitors may choose to walk for free. Those who already have Volkssport books, credit only is $3. Those who wish to purchase the event’s award may pay an additional $2. The award for this event is a colorful embroidered patch of the Fountain.
Those unable to attend on Jan. 1 can check out the walk at another time, as the new owners of the Lakeshore Hotel & Suites have agreed to continue hosting the Volkssport walk box at the hotel registration desk.
For more information, contact Christine Colley at cdkcolley@gmail.com or Loralie Cruz at loralie_c@yahoo.com. More details on these types of events can be found at the United States website, ava.org, or the international website, ivv-web.org.