Fountain Hills Community Services is hosting a live, pub-style trivia on Thursday, Feb. 18. The public is invited to test their wits and knowledge of pop culture events including movies, TV, nostalgia, celebrities and quotes.
Win prizes and connect with the community. There will be 50 total trivia questions. This allows everyone from kids to adults to play. Participation is free.
Participants get more points the faster they answer, so think quickly. The top three teams will receive prizes.
Register online at fh.az.gov/recreation for Course #5684. Contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov with any questions.
To get in the game join the Fountain Hills Recreation Zoom livestream link before 7 p.m. on Feb. 18. It is easiest to play if a computer is used to join Zoom.
Once on Zoom, go to Kahoot.it on a phone and enter the game pin number displayed on the livestream screen.
Choose a team name. Then sit back and wait for the game to start.
Questions will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Play is limited to the first 50 teams to log into the Zoom meeting.