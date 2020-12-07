Fountain Hills Community Services is hosting a virtual Family Trivia Night with the theme of “Fountain at Fifty” on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.
Community Services is hosting a live, pub-style trivia night to celebrate the Fountain at 50. Win prizes and connect with the community. There will be 50 total trivia questions. The questions will start with the 1970s and go through the 2010s. This allows everyone from kids to adults to play. The faster the answer, the more points received, so think quickly. The top three teams will receive prizes.
To take part, participants must join the Fountain Hills Recreation Zoom livestream link before 7 p.m. on December 15. It is easiest to play by joining Zoom on a computer.
Once on Zoom, go to kahoot.it on the phone and enter the game pin number displayed on the livestream screen.
Choose a team name, then sit back and wait for the game to start.
Pre-register at fh.az.gov/recreation. The Zoom link will be posted at 6 p.m. on the Community Services Facebook page, facebook.com/fhparksandrec, and will open the Zoom meeting at 6:45 p.m. to register teams. Questions will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Play is limited to the first 50 teams to log into the Zoom meeting.
For more information, contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov.