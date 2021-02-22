Local residents are invited to enter their family for the first ever Town of Fountain Hills Virtual Family Talent Show.
Film family members performing a talent like singing, poetry, acting, storytelling, stand-up comedy, dancing, visual arts, gymnastics, magic, TikTok dances or pet tricks. Just make sure it is suitable for community viewing of all ages.
Email video submissions to bbouk@fh.az.gov by Wednesday, March 17, at 7 a.m. The show will premiere on the Fountain Hills Community Services Facebook page Friday, March 19, at 6 p.m.
This activity is free and open to all ages.
Participants need to introduce themselves providing their name and talent.
The top three winners will be announced Monday, March 22, and awarded prizes.
Rules: An entry consists of at least two family members providing a video entry of a vocal singing, instrumental, musical theater, dance, dramatic performance, comedy skit, Tik Tok dance. All entries, including music, lyrics, and costumes, must be age appropriate and family friendly.
Performances may not be longer than 45 seconds in length. Limit one entry per family. Performers are encouraged to create and upload their submissions from the safety of their homes. Winners will be determined via Facebook voting poll. By entering this contest, all contestants agree to the release of their video recording on the Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Facebook page.