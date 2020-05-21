A real food drive is being hosted virtually by RMS Board with donations going to Extended Hands Food Bank.
The Fountain Hills Realtor Marketing and Home Tour (RMS) Social Distancing Committee has organized the event. The organization has social events, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such a gathering is not possible.
Committee members are encouraging those who might have attended a social event and bought a drink or two at a cost of $5 each, that amount could be donated to the food bank.
Non-perishable food items also may be dropped off to 16845 E. Avenue of the Fountains between 8 a.m. and noon Friday, May 29. The Extended Hands Food Truck will be parked outside Grand Canyon Title Agency.
Cash donations may be placed in an envelope and left on the table outside the office. The staff at GCTA will collect the cash donations upon the donor’s departure. Donors will receive a “thumbs up” as an acknowledgement.
The public is encouraged to participate in the drive.