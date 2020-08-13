The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its COVID-19 Virtual Awards Gala, slated for Friday, Aug. 21.
The Zoom event will feature a catered dinner, a costume contest and the awards ceremony, all from the comfort of attendees’ homes.
Hob Nob Catering is providing dinner. Gala-goers can select from beef Wellington or salmon Oscar. Each guest will receive a bottle of champagne. The meals can be picked up at EVIT, 17300 E. Calaveras, from 6 to 7 p.m. Chamber volunteers will put the meals, packaged in special containers and send revelers on their way. Guests will eat until the 8 p.m. awards ceremony.
The gala will feature a Kentucky Derby theme, which encourages people to dress in their derby finest – big hats, bow ties, pastel colors – to view the awards ceremony.
Tickets are still available and must be purchased by Aug. 14. Go to fhchamber.com and click on “Events and Programs” and go to “Annual Gala.” Tickets are $65 per person or $120 per couple.
Chamber President and CEO Betsy LaVoie said registrations are down this year, but she encourages people to experience the unique event.
“It will be fun,” she said. “We know it is very different from the original plan, but we have worked hard to create a great program that will honor our nominees and provide some social time with our members – even at a distance.”
Awards will be presented in the following categories: Community Volunteer of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Health Services award, Customer Service award, Entrepreneur of the Year and Business Person of the Year.
For the next two weeks, The Times will feature brief biographies on the nominees. They have been edited for length and clarity.
Community Volunteer of the Year
Debbie Clason is owner of Clason Communications. She is a board member on the Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association, public relations chair of Four Peaks Rotary Club, a member of Fountain Hills Leadership Academy (Class 4) and an Elite Leads member of the Chamber of Commerce.
She has been a homeowner in Fountain Hills since 2015.
Vicky Derkson is executive assistant and marketing at RE/MAX Sun Properties. She also is a writer and an amateur astronomer. She is marketing and membership director of Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association, vice president of Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association, board member of International Dark Sky Discovery Center, board member of Fountain Hills Leadership Academy, a Sister Cities advisory commissioner and a volunteer at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum.
She has lived in Fountain hills for 23 years.
Sharon Grzybowski is an independent Scentsy consultant. She is a member of the Leadership Academy board, a Trailblazer, River of Time Museum’s annual fundraising dinner auction chair, a member of the Fountain at 50 committee, a board member of Fountain Hills EVIT Business Accelerator, member of Make a Difference Day Planning Committee, precinct committee person and a member of the Community Services Advisory Commission. She recently was elected to Fountain Hills Town Council. She has lived in Fountain Hills six years.
Paul Perreault, Jr., is financial advisor at First Financial Equity Corporation. He is a founding member of Four Peaks Rotary Club, active with Boy Scouts, is a mentor at McDowell Mountain Elementary School, project manager for Make a Difference Day, a three-term board member for the Chamber of Commerce and a two term president, past president of Fountain Hills Auto Club and assisted Peter Volny with the Concours in the Hills event held each February. He has lived in Fountain Hills for more than 28 years.
Teacher of the Year
Jill Cooper is beginning her 24th year in the classroom. She currently is the STEM specialist and elementary Robotics Club coach. She has taught at McDowell Mountain Elementary School since 2006. She has lived in the community for 20 years, less a four-year stint in Texas.
Jason Henslin is school intervention counselor at Fountain Hills High School. He runs student support groups and meets individually with students who are struggling socially, emotionally or academically. He has coached high school football and Little League baseball. He has lived in Fountain Hills for 33 years.
Ivy Violette started teaching in Fountain Hills in 2004 as a special education teacher. She has taught kindergarten and first grade then moved to Fountain Hills Middle School. She taught fourth grade and taught honors for three years and English language arts for a year. She was coordinator of the Junior Achievement program at the middle school. She has lived in Fountain Hills since 2005.
Non-Profit of the Year
East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) of Fountain Hills. Dr. Chad Wilson is superintendent of EVIT. The organization has been active with the Chamber of Commerce, the Thanksgiving Day Parade and Fountain Hills Fine Arts and Crafts Festival. EVIT has been in the community since 2017, when it opened at 17300 E. Calaveras.
Fearless Kitty Rescue was founded in 2012 by a group of “cat people.” The organization has grown from a space at Petco to a 5,200-square-foot facility on the Avenue of the Fountains. The founders and volunteers have saved 1,700 cats and placed more than 1,500 into adoption. The rescue is active in the community in a number of ways. The organization is supported by more than 150 volunteers.
Fountain Hills Unified School District Parent Teacher Organization is an all-volunteer group committed to raising funds to provide educational and enrichment programs for Pre-K through 12th grade students in close cooperation with teachers, administrators, dedicated parents, community sponsors and volunteers. The passionate group of board members has a total of 29 children between them, ranging in age from a year to 24. This is the group’s 18th year in the community.
Four Peaks Rotary Club was chartered in 1997. It is made up of active, civic-minded individuals who ant to make a difference in the community and in the world. Members are active in community events, as well as activities affecting the state and country. They work with other organizations throughout the year to the betterment of their communities. They participate in at least one major event each month to help raise money for the club, other organizations and for Rotary International.
Entrepreneur of the Year
Veronique Benoit is a certified world expert in coaching entrepreneurs who struggle with stress-related issues. She has worked with world-renowned experts in a number of areas earning degrees and certifications. She is author of five books and founder of “Your True Life Rocks” method. She moved to the United States in 2015 from Belgium and discovered her creative and artistic side, and now specializes in silversmithing, metal clay and started a jewelry line. She is a Tai Chi instructor, adding to her passion to help people feel their best.
Alice Novotny, owner of Hob Nob Catering’s Homestyle Kitchen, is run by Novotny and her partner and fiancée Mike, who moved to Fountain Hills almost three years ago. They began their “homestyle” meals last September when they relocated their business to the EVIT building on E. Calaveras Ave. The homestyle meals are available Tuesdays through Thursdays. Hob Nob also caters a number of activities and events in the community, including the Chamber gala this year, along with parties, weddings and other special events.
Jeff Stack, owner of Home Watch Neighbor, features the motto, “a vacant home is a vulnerable home.” He is chair of the Noon Elite Leads Group with the chamber, a chamber ambassador, a volunteer at the River of Time Museum and is a Rotarian. He has been a homeowner in Fountain Hills for 20 years and lived here full-time for two.