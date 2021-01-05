The Town of Fountain Hills Community Services/Recreation Department is inviting residents to kick off the New Year with a fun Bingo Challenge.
Participants can choose from two Bingo Challenges or complete both. The challenges are designed to get people moving, connect with the community and engage with family and friends while following COVID safety precautions.
Winners from each Bingo Challenge will receive a $50 gift card to a local business. It’s free to participate, but all participants are required to register online at fh.az.gov/recreation.
Once registered, participants will receive their Bingo Challenge card through email.
The rules for the Bingo Challenge ask participants to complete all the challenges and send pictures of their challenges to enter into the drawing to win the $50 gift card to a local business.
Share challenge photos three ways: Tag the event on Facebook (@fhparksandrec) or Instagram (@fountainhillsrec), or email to layres@fh.az.gov. Be sure to use the hashtag #FHBingoChallenge2021.
One winner from each Challenge will be announced and awarded their prize on Monday, Feb. 1.
For the New Year Kick Off Bingo Challenge, sign up for Course #5565. It is open to all ages and runs through Jan. 31.
For the New Year Fitness Bingo Challenge sign up for Course #5566. It also is free to all ages and runs through Jan. 31.