On July 27, 1890, Vincent van Gogh came stumbling into his room in the Ravoux Inn in Auvers-sur-Oise, France, bleeding from a wound in his abdomen. Thirty hours later van Gogh was dead.
Author Dr. Irv Kaufman Arenberg discusses his second book “Love and Murder, the last days of Vincent van Gogh” at the Community Center Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The book details why van Gogh was assassinated, and that his last three portraits were not of a so-called peasant girl, as many believed, but when unmasked unexpectedly, proved to be of his lover Marguerite Clementine Gachet.
Dr. Arenberg, a retired ear surgeon living in Fountain Hills, has studied van Gogh for over 40 years. The culmination of his lifetime in effect set the record straight on several misrepresentations of van Gogh’s life and death. He proved van Gogh did not suffer from epilepsy, rather he had attacks of inner ear vertigo (Meniere’s disease) and demonstrated forensically he did not commit suicide.
This compelling presentation is Wednesday, Feb 1, at 2 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. The program is free for members and $5 for non-members. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register.