To commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day on Monday, March 29, the Fountain Hills American Legion Post 58 hosted a ceremony to honor its members who served in Vietnam on Sunday, April 28.
Congressman David Schweikert (R-AZD6) of Fountain Hills requested the Legion Post host the event as he presented Certificates of Special Congressional Recognition along with Congressional Vietnam service pins.
Dignitaries attending the event included Mayor Ginny Dickey, former Mayor Linda Kavanagh, State Representative John Kavanagh (R-D23), a representative of the Department of Arizona American Legion officers and Enrique Melendez, Honorary Consul of El Salvador and Executive Director Consular Corps of Arizona. Melendez made an additional special presentation to Eugene Cox, US Army.
In remarks made to the veterans and those attending the ceremony, speakers called on Americans to remember the sacrifice of these veterans under the very difficult circumstances of the war and coming home.
“Remember their dedication to their country and don’t stop telling the story,” was a theme of the event.
The veterans honored include: Brian Altergott, USMC; James Ausel, US Army; Robert Dill, US Army; Robert Hogeboom, US Army; Tommy Weaver, US Navy; Tommy Gigax, US Army; John Maiorana, US Army; Thomas Pagliuco, USMC; Joseph Winters, US Army; Phil Yin, USMC; Jake Sorensen, USAF; James Sandow, US Army; Michael Freund, US Army; Albert Woodrel, US Army; Alan Roberts, US Army; Fredrick Green, USMC; Robert Frost, USMC; Charles Christoph, US Navy; Michael Sholtz, US Army; Harry Brown, US Army; Judy Beischel, US Coast Guard; John Fraska, US Army; Eugene Cox, US Army; Carl Krawczyk, US Army; Robert Post, USAF; and John Weedo, US Navy.