Arizona Department of Veterans Services Director Col. Wanda Wright is the featured presenter at the Fountain Hills Cares program on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Center. The free Fountain Hills Cares program is designed to share information on topics important to the community of Fountain Hills.

The Cares event on Oct. 20 will offer resource information for veterans and their families. In addition to Col. Wright, the V.A. Hospital will have tables with representatives to provide information on eligibility, social services, caregiver support, veteran benefits and cemetery benefits.